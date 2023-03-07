Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) volume exceeds 2.17 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

March 06, 2023, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) trading session started at the price of $12.35, that was -0.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.43 and dropped to $12.235 before settling in for the closing price of $12.31. A 52-week range for DNB has been $11.23 – $18.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 96.80%. With a float of $339.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.18, operating margin of +9.97, and the pretax margin is -1.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 2,361,190. In this transaction Director of this company sold 181,630 shares at a rate of $13.00, taking the stock ownership to the 602,592 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,287,846 for $13.40, making the entire transaction worth $111,098,576. This insider now owns 49,579,771 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 38.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.49% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Looking closely at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.00. However, in the short run, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.39. Second resistance stands at $12.51. The third major resistance level sits at $12.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

There are 435,557K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.26 billion. As of now, sales total 2,225 M while income totals -2,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 595,000 K while its last quarter net income were 22,800 K.