Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) volume exceeds 4.36 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $81.27, plunging -3.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.34 and dropped to $78.585 before settling in for the closing price of $81.92. Within the past 52 weeks, EW’s price has moved between $67.13 and $131.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 9.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.40%. With a float of $602.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $613.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17300 employees.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 742,942. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,671 shares at a rate of $76.82, taking the stock ownership to the 27,480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s CVP, TMTT sold 4,000 for $76.01, making the entire transaction worth $304,040. This insider now owns 18,911 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.54% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Looking closely at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), its last 5-days average volume was 4.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 52.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.04. However, in the short run, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.57. Second resistance stands at $82.33. The third major resistance level sits at $83.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.95 billion based on 608,313K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,382 M and income totals 1,522 M. The company made 1,348 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 398,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.