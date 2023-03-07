Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) posted a 0.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.7959, plunging -3.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7959 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Within the past 52 weeks, SOLO’s price has moved between $0.57 and $2.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 216 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.55%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 25.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8712, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2139. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7773 in the near term. At $0.8245, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8532. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7014, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6727. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6255.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 84.43 million based on 118,611K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,100 K and income totals -41,330 K. The company made 1,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.