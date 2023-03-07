ENSC (Ensysce Biosciences Inc.) climbed 9.63 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 06, 2023, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) opened at $0.5476, higher 9.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.589 and dropped to $0.525 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Price fluctuations for ENSC have ranged from $0.46 to $33.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 978.50% at the time writing.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -562.71, and the pretax margin is -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 44,087. In this transaction Director of this company bought 90,287 shares at a rate of $0.49, taking the stock ownership to the 1,222,682 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director bought 270,000 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $128,979. This insider now owns 1,132,395 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3.2) by -$1.93. This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 978.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.74 million, its volume of 1.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 188.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6723, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4344. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6069 in the near term. At $0.6300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6709. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5429, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5020. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4789.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

There are currently 15,026K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,530 K according to its annual income of -29,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 280 K and its income totaled -9,830 K.