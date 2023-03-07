Fastenal Company (FAST) posted a 3.47% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

March 06, 2023, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) trading session started at the price of $53.88, that was -0.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.27 and dropped to $53.29 before settling in for the closing price of $53.68. A 52-week range for FAST has been $43.73 – $60.74.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 9.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.80%. With a float of $569.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $571.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19854 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.69, operating margin of +20.82, and the pretax margin is +20.63.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fastenal Company stocks. The insider ownership of Fastenal Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 798,640. In this transaction SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $53.24, taking the stock ownership to the 7,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT bought 5,940 for $50.58, making the entire transaction worth $300,433. This insider now owns 5,940 shares in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +15.57 while generating a return on equity of 35.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fastenal Company (FAST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 537.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.4 million, its volume of 3.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Company’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 82.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.99 in the near term. At $54.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.03.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

There are 570,961K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.02 billion. As of now, sales total 6,981 M while income totals 1,087 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,696 M while its last quarter net income were 245,600 K.