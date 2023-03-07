Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is -11.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 06, 2023, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) opened at $4.56, lower -6.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.5985 and dropped to $4.285 before settling in for the closing price of $4.57. Price fluctuations for FOSL have ranged from $3.24 to $14.58 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 125.60% at the time writing. With a float of $46.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.83 million.

In an organization with 6900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.55, operating margin of +6.49, and the pretax margin is +2.84.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Luxury Goods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fossil Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 70,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board & CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.06, taking the stock ownership to the 3,215,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 34,427 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $258,547. This insider now owns 16,469 shares in total.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.71) by $1.48. This company achieved a net margin of +1.36 while generating a return on equity of 5.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.90% during the next five years compared to -21.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30

Technical Analysis of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Fossil Group Inc.’s (FOSL) raw stochastic average was set at 36.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.00. However, in the short run, Fossil Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.50. Second resistance stands at $4.70. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.08. The third support level lies at $3.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Key Stats

There are currently 51,836K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 216.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,870 M according to its annual income of 25,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 436,270 K and its income totaled 5,850 K.