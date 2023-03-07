Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) volume exceeds 1.43 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock priced at $50.42, down -1.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.49 and dropped to $48.73 before settling in for the closing price of $50.23. FUTU’s price has ranged from $21.23 to $72.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 141.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.50%. With a float of $84.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2318 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.66, operating margin of +50.03, and the pretax margin is +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 15.04%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.21.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Futu Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

The latest stats from [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was inferior to 3.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 48.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.30. The third major resistance level sits at $52.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.82.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.81 billion, the company has a total of 150,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 912,270 K while annual income is 360,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 247,850 K while its latest quarter income was 96,140 K.