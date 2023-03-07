GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) posted a -2.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $5.78, down -3.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.78 and dropped to $5.515 before settling in for the closing price of $5.78. Over the past 52 weeks, EAF has traded in a range of $4.07-$10.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $256.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.88 million.

The firm has a total of 1347 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GrafTech International Ltd., EAF], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 55.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.89. The third major resistance level sits at $5.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.20.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.42 billion has total of 256,614K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,281 M in contrast with the sum of 382,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 247,520 K and last quarter income was 50,330 K.