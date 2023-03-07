Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is -3.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

March 06, 2023, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) trading session started at the price of $0.88, that was 0.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. A 52-week range for GTE has been $0.81 – $2.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 11.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 226.00%. With a float of $342.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 336 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +44.64, and the pretax margin is +34.43.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 129,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $0.86, taking the stock ownership to the 4,042,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $0.87, making the entire transaction worth $43,500. This insider now owns 635,109 shares in total.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +19.54 while generating a return on equity of 38.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 226.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38 and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

The latest stats from [Gran Tierra Energy Inc., GTE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.85 million was superior to 3.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9052, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1991. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8955. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9167. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9440. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8470, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8197. The third support level lies at $0.7985 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

There are 346,151K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 292.20 million. As of now, sales total 711,390 K while income totals 139,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 162,640 K while its last quarter net income were 33,280 K.