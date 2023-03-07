Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) with a beta value of 1.60 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $5.90, down -3.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.96 and dropped to $5.60 before settling in for the closing price of $5.82. Over the past 52 weeks, HBI has traded in a range of $5.26-$16.38.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -0.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -125.60%. With a float of $345.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 28,065. In this transaction GC, Corp Sec and CCO of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $9.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $18,220. This insider now owns 26,913 shares in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -125.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.60% during the next five years compared to -30.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.02 million, its volume of 15.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.85 in the near term. At $6.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.13.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.97 billion has total of 349,362K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,234 M in contrast with the sum of -127,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,473 M and last quarter income was -418,110 K.