Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) posted a 16.06% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 06, 2023, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) opened at $0.138, lower -7.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.146 and dropped to $0.1273 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for HLBZ have ranged from $0.11 to $3.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -306.30% at the time writing. With a float of $241.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $276.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 84,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 650,000 shares at a rate of $0.13, taking the stock ownership to the 11,228,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,568,249 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $188,190. This insider now owns 11,147,174 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Looking closely at Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), its last 5-days average volume was 67.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 82.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 5.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 219.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1772, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4772. However, in the short run, Helbiz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1436. Second resistance stands at $0.1541. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1623. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1249, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1062.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

There are currently 241,807K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,830 K according to its annual income of -71,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,680 K and its income totaled -24,560 K.