Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) 20 Days SMA touches -20.31%: The odds favor the bear

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $0.32, up 1.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.347 and dropped to $0.3016 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has traded in a range of $0.26-$6.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.40%. With a float of $157.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.58 million.

The firm has a total of 150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -61.86, operating margin of -553.70, and the pretax margin is -1615.05.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Heliogen Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 29,165. In this transaction Chf. Mfg. & Sply. Chain Ofc. of this company bought 48,000 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 737,311 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 50,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,000. This insider now owns 1,672,612 shares in total.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.07 while generating a return on equity of -135.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Heliogen Inc., HLGN], we can find that recorded value of 4.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5321, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7489. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3508. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3716. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3962. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3054, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2808. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2600.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.20 million has total of 190,354K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,800 K in contrast with the sum of -142,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,100 K and last quarter income was -27,830 K.