ICL Group Ltd (ICL) 20 Days SMA touches -2.26%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) stock priced at $7.43, down -0.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.435 and dropped to $7.2448 before settling in for the closing price of $7.32. ICL’s price has ranged from $6.99 to $12.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.90%. With a float of $721.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12733 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.23, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 44.97%, while institutional ownership is 23.71%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 36.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ICL Group Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Looking closely at ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.80. However, in the short run, ICL Group Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.39. Second resistance stands at $7.51. The third major resistance level sits at $7.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.01.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.37 billion, the company has a total of 1,287,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,015 M while annual income is 2,159 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,091 M while its latest quarter income was 331,000 K.