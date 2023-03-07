Investors finally get a glimpse of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) volume hitting the figure of 1.59 million.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.88, plunging -0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.28 and dropped to $36.8496 before settling in for the closing price of $37.24. Within the past 52 weeks, HSBC’s price has moved between $24.77 and $39.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 6.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.40%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 219199 workers is very important to gauge.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +17.36 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

The latest stats from [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.17 million was inferior to 2.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.54. The third major resistance level sits at $37.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.68. The third support level lies at $36.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 148.57 billion based on 3,947,910K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 79,277 M and income totals 16,035 M. The company made 24,845 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,620 M in sales during its previous quarter.