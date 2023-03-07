Investors must take note of agilon health inc.’s (AGL) performance last week, which was 15.08%.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.93, plunging -3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.39 and dropped to $24.34 before settling in for the closing price of $25.22. Within the past 52 weeks, AGL’s price has moved between $14.82 and $28.36.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.90%. With a float of $406.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 747 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.64, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 667,342. In this transaction Chief Markets Officer of this company sold 28,555 shares at a rate of $23.37, taking the stock ownership to the 25,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Med. & Quality Officer sold 8,094 for $22.98, making the entire transaction worth $186,028. This insider now owns 10,426 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

agilon health inc. (AGL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.18 million, its volume of 3.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 86.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.05 in the near term. At $25.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.95.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.73 billion based on 413,119K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,834 M and income totals -406,490 K. The company made 694,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.