Investors must take note of Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) performance last week, which was -19.47%.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $3.70, down -9.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.76 and dropped to $3.33 before settling in for the closing price of $3.71. Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has traded in a range of $3.47-$8.02.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -112.80%. With a float of $220.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.29 million.

In an organization with 870 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.84, operating margin of -52.55, and the pretax margin is -102.94.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 46,638. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,574 shares at a rate of $4.87, taking the stock ownership to the 220,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s CEO and President sold 22,534 for $5.01, making the entire transaction worth $112,918. This insider now owns 355,272 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -102.94 while generating a return on equity of -53.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.48 million. That was better than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.31. However, in the short run, Proterra Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.63. Second resistance stands at $3.91. The third major resistance level sits at $4.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. The third support level lies at $2.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 845.17 million has total of 225,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 242,860 K in contrast with the sum of -250,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 96,220 K and last quarter income was -65,060 K.