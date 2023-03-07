Investors must take note of Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) performance last week, which was 0.35%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $99.02, up 0.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.09 and dropped to $98.84 before settling in for the closing price of $99.02. Over the past 52 weeks, RTX has traded in a range of $80.27-$108.84.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.90%. With a float of $1.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.47 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 182000 workers is very important to gauge.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 356,952. In this transaction Corporate VP and Controller of this company sold 3,622 shares at a rate of $98.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 4,260 for $99.16, making the entire transaction worth $422,405. This insider now owns 453,685 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.24) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -11.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 83.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

The latest stats from [Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.5 million was inferior to 4.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $100.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $100.73. The third major resistance level sits at $101.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.23. The third support level lies at $97.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 145.75 billion has total of 1,464,955K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 67,074 M in contrast with the sum of 5,197 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,093 M and last quarter income was 1,422 M.