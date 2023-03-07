Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock priced at $1.54, down -7.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.565 and dropped to $1.44 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. JAGX’s price has ranged from $1.53 to $61.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 98.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.80%. With a float of $1.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 million.

In an organization with 52 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 14.92%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 10. In this transaction Chief of Staff, CCO & GC of this company bought 317 shares at a rate of $0.03, taking the stock ownership to the 6,983 shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$9 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jaguar Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -58.95, a number that is poised to hit -9.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -37.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.26 million. That was better than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.8840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.9801. However, in the short run, Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5300. Second resistance stands at $1.6100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4050, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2800.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.96 million, the company has a total of 1,932K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,340 K while annual income is -52,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,150 K while its latest quarter income was -12,520 K.