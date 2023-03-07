Last month’s performance of -7.07% for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is certainly impressive

March 06, 2023, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) trading session started at the price of $27.74, that was -2.67% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.99 and dropped to $26.75 before settling in for the closing price of $27.69. A 52-week range for URBN has been $17.81 – $29.74.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.60%. With a float of $60.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.17 million.

In an organization with 9660 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.90, operating margin of +4.86, and the pretax margin is +4.61.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Urban Outfitters Inc. is 34.45%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,145,760. In this transaction Co-President & COO of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $27.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 9,073 for $26.96, making the entire transaction worth $244,608. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.71% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.02 million. That was better than the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.50. However, in the short run, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.71. Second resistance stands at $28.47. The third major resistance level sits at $28.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.99. The third support level lies at $25.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Key Stats

There are 92,176K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.48 billion. As of now, sales total 4,549 M while income totals 310,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,175 M while its last quarter net income were 37,230 K.