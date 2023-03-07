Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $34.75, down -3.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.79 and dropped to $33.455 before settling in for the closing price of $34.76. Over the past 52 weeks, LEG has traded in a range of $30.28-$41.94.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.90%. With a float of $130.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.80 million.

In an organization with 19900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Leggett & Platt Incorporated is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 47,555. In this transaction SVP – Investor Relations of this company sold 1,378 shares at a rate of $34.51, taking the stock ownership to the 30,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary sold 27,000 for $34.70, making the entire transaction worth $936,768. This insider now owns 51,619 shares in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -2.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was better than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) raw stochastic average was set at 40.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.76. However, in the short run, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.48. Second resistance stands at $35.30. The third major resistance level sits at $35.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.81.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.43 billion has total of 132,922K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,147 M in contrast with the sum of 309,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,196 M and last quarter income was 52,800 K.