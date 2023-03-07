Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) to new highs

On March 06, 2023, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) opened at $10.75, lower -1.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.835 and dropped to $10.685 before settling in for the closing price of $10.81. Price fluctuations for AM have ranged from $8.56 to $11.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.70% at the time writing. With a float of $321.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.50 million.

The firm has a total of 586 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,547,977. In this transaction Director of this company sold 242,868 shares at a rate of $10.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 299,019 for $10.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,057,918. This insider now owns 95,501 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 122.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Antero Midstream Corporation, AM], we can find that recorded value of 2.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 56.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.89. The third major resistance level sits at $10.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.50.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

There are currently 478,613K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 919,990 K according to its annual income of 326,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 241,550 K and its income totaled 82,790 K.