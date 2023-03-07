Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) to new highs

On March 06, 2023, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) opened at $2.91, lower -8.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.94 and dropped to $2.68 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. Price fluctuations for GCI have ranged from $1.25 to $4.86 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 17.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.10% at the time writing. With a float of $134.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14200 employees.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Publishing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 753,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 500,000 for $2.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,220,000. This insider now owns 1,836,335 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Looking closely at Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 74.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.43. However, in the short run, Gannett Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.88. Second resistance stands at $3.04. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.36.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

There are currently 145,769K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 392.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,945 M according to its annual income of -78,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 730,660 K and its income totaled 32,770 K.