Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) stock priced at $5.84, up 0.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.34 and dropped to $4.85 before settling in for the closing price of $5.72. SI’s price has ranged from $5.66 to $162.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 25.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.50%. With a float of $25.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 279 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 750 for $135.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 10,097 shares in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -84.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Silvergate Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.92 million, its volume of 24.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 389.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 218.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.46 in the near term. At $7.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.48.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 181.12 million, the company has a total of 31,659K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are -532,840 K while annual income is -937,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,220 K while its latest quarter income was 43,330 K.