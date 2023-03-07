Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) stock priced at $16.79, down -3.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.88 and dropped to $16.12 before settling in for the closing price of $16.79. TROX’s price has ranged from $11.09 to $21.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 15.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.70%. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6500 employees.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 59,375. In this transaction SVP and CFO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.88, taking the stock ownership to the 334,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec. bought 4,000 for $11.89, making the entire transaction worth $47,560. This insider now owns 193,312 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tronox Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Looking closely at Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.05. However, in the short run, Tronox Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.71. Second resistance stands at $17.17. The third major resistance level sits at $17.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.19.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.47 billion, the company has a total of 154,465K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,454 M while annual income is 497,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 649,000 K while its latest quarter income was -15,000 K.