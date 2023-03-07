Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) with a beta value of 0.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5004, soaring 11.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5871 and dropped to $0.5004 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Within the past 52 weeks, LTRY’s price has moved between $0.15 and $4.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -105.40%. With a float of $35.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.83 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.28, operating margin of +14.87, and the pretax margin is -18.25.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lottery.com Inc. is 30.88%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -16.19 while generating a return on equity of -12.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lottery.com Inc., LTRY], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Lottery.com Inc.’s (LTRY) raw stochastic average was set at 61.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4053, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5541. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6386. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5166, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4652. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4299.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.13 million based on 50,761K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 68,530 K and income totals -10,960 K. The company made 21,151 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,816 K in sales during its previous quarter.