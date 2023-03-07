MGM Resorts International (MGM) 20 Days SMA touches 4.37%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) stock priced at $45.99, down -1.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.235 and dropped to $45.27 before settling in for the closing price of $45.91. MGM’s price has ranged from $26.41 to $46.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.60%. With a float of $306.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $383.75 million.

The firm has a total of 46000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.80, operating margin of -13.07, and the pretax margin is +6.88.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of MGM Resorts International is 17.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 124,070. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,870 shares at a rate of $43.23, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY sold 20,000 for $43.47, making the entire transaction worth $869,350. This insider now owns 68,175 shares in total.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.53 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 26.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MGM Resorts International’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MGM Resorts International, MGM], we can find that recorded value of 5.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) raw stochastic average was set at 94.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.56. The third major resistance level sits at $46.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.70 billion, the company has a total of 373,913K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,127 M while annual income is 1,473 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,592 M while its latest quarter income was 284,000 K.