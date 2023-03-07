MP Materials Corp. (MP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.55% last month.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $33.80, down -1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.1499 and dropped to $33.1401 before settling in for the closing price of $33.96. Over the past 52 weeks, MP has traded in a range of $23.50-$60.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.30%. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.65 million.

In an organization with 486 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,698,057. In this transaction Director by Deputization of this company sold 53,702 shares at a rate of $31.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,120,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 53,702 for $31.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,698,057. This insider now owns 1,120,014 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 329.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.94 million. That was better than the volume of 2.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.23. However, in the short run, MP Materials Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.99. Second resistance stands at $34.57. The third major resistance level sits at $35.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.55. The third support level lies at $31.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.57 billion has total of 177,543K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 527,510 K in contrast with the sum of 289,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 93,250 K and last quarter income was 67,010 K.