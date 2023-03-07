Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is expecting -20.77% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

March 06, 2023, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) trading session started at the price of $2.16, that was -4.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. A 52-week range for NKLA has been $2.01 – $11.87.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.50%. With a float of $324.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $488.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -251.96, operating margin of -1427.45, and the pretax margin is -1502.35.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nikola Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 165,891. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.21, taking the stock ownership to the 1,959,917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $2.34, making the entire transaction worth $175,420. This insider now owns 1,959,917 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.39) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1543.02 while generating a return on equity of -128.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Looking closely at Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), its last 5-days average volume was 9.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. However, in the short run, Nikola Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.14. Second resistance stands at $2.21. The third major resistance level sits at $2.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.90.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

There are 554,360K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.12 billion. As of now, sales total 50,830 K while income totals -784,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,560 K while its last quarter net income were -222,070 K.

