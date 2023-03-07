No matter how cynical the overall market is CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) performance over the last week is recorded 1.38%

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) stock priced at $72.20, down -0.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.83 and dropped to $71.66 before settling in for the closing price of $72.41. CSGP’s price has ranged from $53.25 to $85.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 17.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.10%. With a float of $402.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $404.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5653 employees.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 2,468,570. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 35,220 shares at a rate of $70.09, taking the stock ownership to the 337,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,650 for $78.92, making the entire transaction worth $288,058. This insider now owns 20,734 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CoStar Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $72.58 in the near term. At $73.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.24.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.75 billion, the company has a total of 406,772K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,182 M while annual income is 369,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 573,350 K while its latest quarter income was 124,370 K.