No matter how cynical the overall market is Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) performance over the last week is recorded 5.15%

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) stock priced at $12.37, down -3.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.37 and dropped to $11.74 before settling in for the closing price of $12.30. DH’s price has ranged from $9.53 to $30.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.00%. With a float of $53.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.13 million.

In an organization with 946 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 5,193,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 450,000 shares at a rate of $11.54, taking the stock ownership to the 450,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,016,000 for $22.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,114,000. This insider now owns 2,508,971 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 33.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.69. However, in the short run, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.23. Second resistance stands at $12.62. The third major resistance level sits at $12.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.97.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.79 billion, the company has a total of 107,598K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 222,650 K while annual income is -6,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 60,600 K while its latest quarter income was 10,430 K.