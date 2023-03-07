No matter how cynical the overall market is, I-Mab (IMAB) performance over the last week is recorded -3.31%

On March 06, 2023, I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) opened at $4.41, lower -8.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.445 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.46. Price fluctuations for IMAB have ranged from $3.19 to $22.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -545.60% at the time writing. With a float of $72.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 378 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of -2353.06, and the pretax margin is -2234.35.

I-Mab (IMAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of I-Mab is 0.75%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

I-Mab (IMAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2648.70 while generating a return on equity of -45.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -545.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for I-Mab (IMAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.16

Technical Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

Looking closely at I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, I-Mab’s (IMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 20.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.34. However, in the short run, I-Mab’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.37. Second resistance stands at $4.64. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.42.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Key Stats

There are currently 83,099K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 325.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,810 K according to its annual income of -365,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,543 M and its income totaled 1,042 M.