No matter how cynical the overall market is, Inpixon (INPX) performance over the last week is recorded -39.07%

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock priced at $0.9373, down -10.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9373 and dropped to $0.81 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. INPX’s price has ranged from $0.87 to $31.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -21.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.40%. With a float of $14.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.89 million.

The firm has a total of 210 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Inpixon (INPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Inpixon is 1.02%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

Inpixon (INPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2017, the company reported earnings of -$7,168,500 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inpixon’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -59.34

Technical Analysis of Inpixon (INPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inpixon, INPX], we can find that recorded value of 3.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Inpixon’s (INPX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 174.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3774, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.6509. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9114. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9880. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0387. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7841, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7334. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6568.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.30 million, the company has a total of 2,387K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,000 K while annual income is -69,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,180 K while its latest quarter income was -17,590 K.