No matter how cynical the overall market is, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) performance over the last week is recorded -0.42%

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $16.85, down -0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.88 and dropped to $16.635 before settling in for the closing price of $16.74. Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has traded in a range of $11.75-$32.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -375.10%. With a float of $880.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 77233 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -33.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.2 million, its volume of 1.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.81 in the near term. At $16.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.33.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.41 billion has total of 889,315K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,783 M in contrast with the sum of -1,694 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,536 M and last quarter income was -108,240 K.