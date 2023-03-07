No matter how cynical the overall market is, MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) performance over the last week is recorded 5.99%

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) stock priced at $0.2325, up 2.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2374 and dropped to $0.2255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. MEIP’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $2.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.20%. With a float of $132.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.26 million.

The firm has a total of 102 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.97, operating margin of -185.48, and the pretax margin is -133.80.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MEI Pharma Inc. is 0.48%, while institutional ownership is 38.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 18,338. In this transaction Director of this company bought 81,500 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 105,750 shares.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -133.80 while generating a return on equity of -116.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to -51.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MEI Pharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MEI Pharma Inc., MEIP], we can find that recorded value of 1.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2895, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4111. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2401. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2447. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2520. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2282, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2209. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2163.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.54 million, the company has a total of 133,261K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,700 K while annual income is -54,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,740 K while its latest quarter income was 10,250 K.