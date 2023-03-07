Now that Canopy Growth Corporation’s volume has hit 3.8 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $2.29, down -2.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3099 and dropped to $2.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.28. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has traded in a range of $2.09-$8.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -679.30%. With a float of $322.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $494.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3151 workers is very important to gauge.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 34.73%, while institutional ownership is 15.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 3,717 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $11,039. This insider now owns 25,137 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -679.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

The latest stats from [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.99 million was inferior to 8.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.10 billion has total of 494,891K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 415,120 K in contrast with the sum of -241,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,620 K and last quarter income was -192,870 K.