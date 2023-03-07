Now that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 0.66 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $13.85, down -4.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.90 and dropped to $13.17 before settling in for the closing price of $13.92. Over the past 52 weeks, SLCA has traded in a range of $9.47-$21.54.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 321.70%. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.71 million.

In an organization with 2013 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.64, operating margin of +12.19, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 818,635. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 58,499 shares at a rate of $13.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,460,684 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 19,991 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $269,886. This insider now owns 310,790 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.02.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.30% during the next five years compared to -5.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 64.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.92. However, in the short run, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.78. Second resistance stands at $14.20. The third major resistance level sits at $14.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.32.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 984.83 million has total of 76,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,525 M in contrast with the sum of 78,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 412,930 K and last quarter income was 31,590 K.