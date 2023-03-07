Now that Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s volume has hit 0.74 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) stock priced at $1.15, up 7.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. WPRT’s price has ranged from $0.75 to $2.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 13.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 257.00%. With a float of $151.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.25 million.

In an organization with 1797 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is 11.55%, while institutional ownership is 17.02%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 15.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s (WPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0168, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0246. However, in the short run, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2367. Second resistance stands at $1.2733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0767.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 267.96 million, the company has a total of 171,296K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 312,410 K while annual income is 13,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,180 K while its latest quarter income was -11,930 K.