NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) 20 Days SMA touches 0.75%: The odds favor the bear

On March 06, 2023, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) opened at $33.85, higher 2.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.605 and dropped to $33.82 before settling in for the closing price of $33.64. Price fluctuations for NRG have ranged from $30.64 to $47.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.00% at the time writing. With a float of $228.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.00 million.

The firm has a total of 6603 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 109,795. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $31.37, taking the stock ownership to the 89,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $31.32, making the entire transaction worth $78,300. This insider now owns 17,724 shares in total.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.43) by -$1.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 27.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NRG Energy Inc., NRG], we can find that recorded value of 3.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, NRG Energy Inc.’s (NRG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.05. The third major resistance level sits at $35.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.15.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Key Stats

There are currently 229,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,543 M according to its annual income of 1,221 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,855 M and its income totaled -1,095 M.