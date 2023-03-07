Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.35 million

On March 06, 2023, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) opened at $27.22, higher 1.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.48 and dropped to $27.16 before settling in for the closing price of $27.06. Price fluctuations for OHI have ranged from $24.81 to $33.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.50% at the time writing. With a float of $233.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.86 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.57, operating margin of +44.93, and the pretax margin is +49.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +48.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., OHI], we can find that recorded value of 2.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.67. The third major resistance level sits at $27.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

There are currently 234,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 878,240 K according to its annual income of 426,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 144,850 K and its income totaled 45,580 K.