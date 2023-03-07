OMI (Owens & Minor Inc.) dropped -8.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 06, 2023, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) opened at $16.90, lower -8.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.10 and dropped to $15.26 before settling in for the closing price of $16.90. Price fluctuations for OMI have ranged from $14.10 to $47.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.00% at the time writing. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.86 million.

The firm has a total of 13400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.05, operating margin of +1.94, and the pretax margin is +0.11.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 15,680. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 28,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $31.76, making the entire transaction worth $31,760. This insider now owns 27,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.57% during the next five years compared to -13.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI], we can find that recorded value of 3.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.80. The third major resistance level sits at $18.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.97.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

There are currently 76,279K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,785 M according to its annual income of 221,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,497 M and its income totaled 12,500 K.