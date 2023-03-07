Search
Steve Mayer
OVV (Ovintiv Inc.) climbed 0.33 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $44.82, up 0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.745 and dropped to $44.76 before settling in for the closing price of $45.94. Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has traded in a range of $37.27-$63.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 22.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 164.80%. With a float of $243.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1744 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.37, operating margin of -4.19, and the pretax margin is -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 136,860. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $45.62, taking the stock ownership to the 21,403 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl sold 610 for $55.12, making the entire transaction worth $33,623. This insider now owns 71,814 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.97) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.19% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Looking closely at Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV), its last 5-days average volume was 4.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 21.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.81. However, in the short run, Ovintiv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.97. Second resistance stands at $47.85. The third major resistance level sits at $48.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.00.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.24 billion has total of 243,643K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,658 M in contrast with the sum of 1,416 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,549 M and last quarter income was 1,186 M.

