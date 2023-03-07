Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.08%

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.52, soaring 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.67 and dropped to $13.50 before settling in for the closing price of $13.53. Within the past 52 weeks, ORCC’s price has moved between $10.12 and $15.25.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 49.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.70%. With a float of $384.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.72 million.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 385,035. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 29,595 shares at a rate of $13.01, taking the stock ownership to the 48,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice President bought 3,840 for $12.98, making the entire transaction worth $49,829. This insider now owns 38,840 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 92.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.59. However, in the short run, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.68. Second resistance stands at $13.76. The third major resistance level sits at $13.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.42. The third support level lies at $13.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.31 billion based on 390,954K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,202 M and income totals 556,720 K. The company made 350,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 162,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.