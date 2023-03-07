PPL Corporation (PPL) posted a -0.25% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) stock priced at $27.39, up 0.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.56 and dropped to $27.35 before settling in for the closing price of $27.39. PPL’s price has ranged from $23.47 to $31.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 1.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.80%. With a float of $735.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $736.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6527 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.83, operating margin of +17.63, and the pretax margin is +11.58.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 18,787. In this transaction President of a PPL Subsidiary of this company sold 719 shares at a rate of $26.13, taking the stock ownership to the 34,606 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s President of a PPL Subsidiary sold 29,080 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $872,400. This insider now owns 34,606 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.21% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PPL Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Looking closely at PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), its last 5-days average volume was 5.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 48.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.30. However, in the short run, PPL Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.58. Second resistance stands at $27.67. The third major resistance level sits at $27.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.16.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.04 billion, the company has a total of 736,678K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,902 M while annual income is 756,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,290 M while its latest quarter income was 190,000 K.