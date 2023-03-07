Radian Group Inc. (RDN) volume exceeds 6.8 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $23.08, up 4.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.835 and dropped to $22.78 before settling in for the closing price of $21.91. Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has traded in a range of $17.83-$23.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.90%. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 277,998. In this transaction President, Mortgage of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $23.17, taking the stock ownership to the 171,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President, Mortgage sold 25,000 for $21.75, making the entire transaction worth $543,705. This insider now owns 183,990 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Looking closely at Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.55. However, in the short run, Radian Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.53. Second resistance stands at $24.21. The third major resistance level sits at $24.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.42.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.53 billion has total of 157,193K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,191 M in contrast with the sum of 742,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 314,720 K and last quarter income was 162,330 K.