Recent developments with Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.09 cents.

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) stock priced at $0.5327, up 4.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. CIDM’s price has ranged from $0.37 to $0.87 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -9.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.10%. With a float of $153.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 134 workers is very important to gauge.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Cinedigm Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 44,560. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 77,976 shares at a rate of $0.57, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cinedigm Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

The latest stats from [Cinedigm Corp., CIDM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.43 million was superior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cinedigm Corp.’s (CIDM) raw stochastic average was set at 71.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5052, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5328. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6100. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5100. The third support level lies at $0.4900 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 98.49 million, the company has a total of 179,092K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,050 K while annual income is 2,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,880 K while its latest quarter income was 5,010 K.