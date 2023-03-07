Recent developments with Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.89 cents.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $141.84, down -3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.84 and dropped to $137.17 before settling in for the closing price of $142.34. Over the past 52 weeks, PKG has traded in a range of $110.56-$168.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.80%. With a float of $88.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15100 workers is very important to gauge.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Packaging Corporation of America is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 2,212,107. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 13,800 shares at a rate of $160.30, taking the stock ownership to the 38,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $153.21, making the entire transaction worth $76,604. This insider now owns 2,725 shares in total.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.23) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.74% during the next five years compared to 13.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.01, a number that is poised to hit 2.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

The latest stats from [Packaging Corporation of America, PKG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was superior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) raw stochastic average was set at 76.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $140.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $143.59. The third major resistance level sits at $145.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.25. The third support level lies at $131.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.24 billion has total of 89,693K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,478 M in contrast with the sum of 1,030 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,978 M and last quarter income was 211,700 K.