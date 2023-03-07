Recent developments with Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.27 cents.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.82, plunging -7.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $3.50 before settling in for the closing price of $3.84. Within the past 52 weeks, TUP’s price has moved between $3.00 and $21.10.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -6.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10000 employees.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,000,134. In this transaction Executive Vice Chair of this company bought 254,500 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 424,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 24,000 for $4.23, making the entire transaction worth $101,520. This insider now owns 485,965 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by -$0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.77 in the near term. At $3.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. The third support level lies at $3.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 151.30 million based on 44,478K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,602 M and income totals 18,600 K. The company made 302,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.