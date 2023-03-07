Search
Shaun Noe
Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.62 million

On March 06, 2023, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) opened at $3.49, lower -8.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.135 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. Price fluctuations for RENT have ranged from $1.10 to $7.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $58.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 958 employees.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 36,909. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 8,183 shares at a rate of $4.51, taking the stock ownership to the 529,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s CEO & Chair sold 7,737 for $4.51, making the entire transaction worth $34,898. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Looking closely at Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. However, in the short run, Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.41. Second resistance stands at $3.64. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.68.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

There are currently 65,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 205.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 203,300 K according to its annual income of -211,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 77,400 K and its income totaled -36,100 K.

