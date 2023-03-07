Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,841 M

On March 06, 2023, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) opened at $74.08, higher 0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.83 and dropped to $73.73 before settling in for the closing price of $74.02. Price fluctuations for RCL have ranged from $31.09 to $87.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.50% at the time writing. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.19 million.

In an organization with 102500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.25, operating margin of -10.52, and the pretax margin is -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 791,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,600 shares at a rate of $58.19, taking the stock ownership to the 21,064,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 78,927 for $57.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,498,973. This insider now owns 21,078,232 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.34) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.32.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 94.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.96. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.42. Second resistance stands at $76.67. The third major resistance level sits at $77.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

There are currently 255,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,841 M according to its annual income of -2,156 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,604 M and its income totaled -500,210 K.