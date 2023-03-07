Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) volume exceeds 5.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) stock priced at $142.65, down -0.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.74 and dropped to $140.848 before settling in for the closing price of $142.11. SNOW’s price has ranged from $110.26 to $246.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.90%. With a float of $291.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.13 million.

The firm has a total of 3992 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.61, operating margin of -40.30, and the pretax margin is -39.50.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Snowflake Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 30,351,310. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $151.76, taking the stock ownership to the 101,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s CEO and Chairman sold 1,311 for $142.59, making the entire transaction worth $186,935. This insider now owns 133,011 shares in total.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -38.57 while generating a return on equity of -15.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Snowflake Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 133.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Snowflake Inc., SNOW], we can find that recorded value of 10.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.43.

During the past 100 days, Snowflake Inc.’s (SNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 35.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $145.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.11. The third major resistance level sits at $151.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $133.81.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.49 billion, the company has a total of 321,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,219 M while annual income is -679,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 557,030 K while its latest quarter income was -200,940 K.